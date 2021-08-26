Washington LISTEN: Is QB Fitz A Long-Term Answer?

Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is about to begin his 17th season in the league, making him one of the league's most experienced players.

Fitzpatrick is expected to start for his ninth NFL team, putting him in an elite club of journeymen quarterbacks.

He's coming into the season as the projected starter, but he has yet to play like one in the preseason so far.

In six drives this postseason, he has yet to find the end zone.

But the benefit of having a veteran quarterback that has gone through as many ups and downs as Fitzpatrick is that he'll have the ability to weather this storm.

The preseason struggles aren't even much of a storm, maybe a slight rain shower, considering the stakes have not been raised yet.

The stakes will raise soon - September 12th to be exact - and Fitzpatrick expects to be ready to lead his team to win then.

