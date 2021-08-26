August 26, 2021
Publish date:

Washington LISTEN: Is QB Fitz A Long-Term Answer?

Locked On Washington: Ryan Fitzpatrick taking Washington Football Team performances in stride
Author:

Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is about to begin his 17th season in the league, making him one of the league's most experienced players.

Fitzpatrick is expected to start for his ninth NFL team, putting him in an elite club of journeymen quarterbacks.

He's coming into the season as the projected starter, but he has yet to play like one in the preseason so far.

In six drives this postseason, he has yet to find the end zone.

But the benefit of having a veteran quarterback that has gone through as many ups and downs as Fitzpatrick is that he'll have the ability to weather this storm.

The preseason struggles aren't even much of a storm, maybe a slight rain shower, considering the stakes have not been raised yet.

The stakes will raise soon - September 12th to be exact - and Fitzpatrick expects to be ready to lead his team to win then.

READ MORE: Is QB Fitz Worries About Stagnant WFT Offense?

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison share the Fitzpatrick press conference audio and gives his added thoughts on how fans might - or might not - take their cue from the veteran quarterback.

The pair also take voicemail questions from their listeners to wrap the show up.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

CONTINUE READING: Washington Roster Moves: WR to Bills, Lineman to IR: NFL Tracker

