LISTEN: Reyes vs. Seals-Jones - Which Washington TE Makes The Team?

The tight end position has produced one of the more competitive training camp roster battles this year for the Washington Football Team.

Logan Thomas signed a long-term contract extension earlier in the offseason, and the team drafted John Bates out of Boise State in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. However, the third spot in the tight end room is still up for grabs.

The team could opt for veteran tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, who has played for the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs, or the team could go with former Chilean basketball player Sammis Reyes.

Reyes, who stands 6-5, played basketball for Tulane, Loyola-New Orleans and the Chilean national team, but retired in 2019 to pursue a football career.

Through the NFL's International Player Pathway Program, Reyes learned how to play as a tight end and signed a three-year contract with the WFT this offseason.

The team has a lot invested in Reyes, and he is more raw than Seals-Jones, but the team has to decide whether it values experience or potential more.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison answer a call from a listener with a question about third tight end usage, and whether or not the rates make it more or less feasible to keep Reyes on the active roster over Seals-Jones.

The guys also discuss kicker Dustin Hopkins' preseason woes and whether head coach Ron Rivera should have brought in competition.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team".

