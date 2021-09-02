LISTEN: Who Is Making A Return To Washington Football Team?

Locked On Washington: WFT makes a significant roster move and adds back to practice squad

The Washington Football Team released its 53-man roster Tuesday, but by Wednesday was already tweaking it.

The WFT signed veteran linebacker David Mayo back to the main roster after releasing him as part of the team's roster shrink from 80 to 53.

Mayo, 28, was drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers, coached by Ron Rivera at the time.

Mayo played four seasons with the Panthers before going to the New York Giants for the last two years.

This offseason, Mayo and Rivera reunited in D.C. when he signed with the WFT.

Mayo currently sits third on the depth chart at middle linebacker behind rookie first-round pick Jamin Davis and second-year player Khaleke Hudson.

It's hard to believe the team brought Mayo back to steal reps away from Davis and Hudson, but adding a trusted veteran, especially at the position where Rivera played his NFL career, is crucial for developing the team's top rookie and promising understudy.

READ MORE: Rivera Admits Cam 'Popped Up on Radar' of Washington

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison discuss the interesting move to add Mayo back to the 53-man roster.

The team also looks at the expanded practice squad roster, which includes veteran running back Peyton Barber and second-year wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

CONTINUE READING: Three WFT Players on ESPN NFL Top 100