LISTEN: Which WFT Players Are Fighting For Roster Spots vs. Ravens?

Locked On Washington: Washington Football Team waives tight end, bolsters offensive line | Expectations vs Baltimore Ravens | Players who need to show up in final preseason game

It's getting down to the nitty-gritty.

Just one game stands in between the Washington Football Team making its final cuts to shrink the roster down to 53 players.

This adds even more pressure to those without a certain future to play their best football Saturday night when the team faces the Baltimore Ravens.

There are also roster position battles that can alter after Saturday's game, specifically at wide receiver and tight end, which has produced some of the more intriguing training camp battles.

Will second-year wideout Antonio Gandy-Golden play well enough to ensure his spot on the team? Will it be Sammis Reyes or Ricky Seals-Jones claiming the third tight end role?

Answers to those questions can become much clearer after Saturday's preseason finale.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison analyze the final position battles across the team and breaks down who needs a strong performance in the final preseason game against the Ravens.

The pair also talk about the necessity of offensive success this weekend and if Ryan Fitzpatrick needs to score in order to add confidence heading into the regular season.

The guys then discuss releasing tight end Tamarrick Hemmingway and how that affects the other tight ends on the roster.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

