Washington Football Team Podcast: WRs Scramble For Reps In Samuel's Absence

Outside of standout Terry McLaurin, the Washington Football Team receiving corps left a lot to be desired last season.

McLaurin reached the 1,000-yard threshold, but no other receiver eclipsed the 500-yard mark. With the lack of depth behind McLaurin, the team made it a mission to address the depth in free agency.

The team's biggest signing, former Carolina Panther Curtis Samuel, has been sidelined due to a groin injury and COVID-19 protocols. WFT is still counting on Samuel as perhaps its No. 3 target behind McLaurin and tight end Logan Thomas, but his training-camp absence has thrust the rest of the team's new receivers into the spotlight.

The team drafted North Carolina standout Dyami Brown in the third round, and he's competing for the slot receiver role alongside fellow rookie Dax Milne and veterans DeAndre Carter and Adam Humphries.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison discuss the team's depth at the receiver position and how beneficial it is to have for a quarterback like Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The pair also talk about Fitzpatrick's early performances and the backup quarterback competition between Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen.

The show ends with a fan pondering a potential 2022 trade for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team".

