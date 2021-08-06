Washington Football Team Podcast: Health Continues To Improve In Camp

There are many items a team needs in order to be successful in the NFL.

You need a good coach, who hires the right assistants and creates the right atmosphere. You need a good front office, that finds exactly the right players to fit the coaches' schemes. You need good players who will be leaders off the field to steer the team in the right direction.

But most important of all, you need a healthy team.

Injuries were a debilitating theme for the 2020 Washington Football Team, and it all ended with quarterback Alex Smith unhealthy for the team's playoff game after spending nearly two years battling a serious leg injury.

Would the WFT have taken down the eventual champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers if it had a healthy Smith? The world will never know. What we do know is that in this year's training camp - knock on wood - Ron Rivera is coaching a very healthy football team.

This can all change in an instant. The health of the team will go through peaks and valleys. But it's an encouraging sign that a vast majority of the team is healthy, getting reps in practice and sharpening their tools for the upcoming season.

Yesterday, the team activated guard Brandon Scherff and defensive tackle Da'Ron Payne from the COVID-19 list.

READ MORE: Mo' Money: How Much is Dan Snyder's Washington Football Team Worth?

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," host David Harrison invites WUSA-9/TEGNA Sports Director Darren Haynes to the show to talk about the improving health of the team.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

CONTINUE READING: Washington Ex Robert Griffin Retires, Hired By ESPN