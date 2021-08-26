LISTEN: Will Curtis Samuel Succeed In Washington?

Locked On Washington: Washington Football Team gets down to 80 | WFT President Jason Wright on when new team name will be revealed | Will Curtis Samuel succeed?

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel signed a three-year, $34.5 million contract with the Washington Football Team this offseason.

By signing with the WFT, he reunited with some of his old friends -- former Ohio State teammate and college roommate Terry McLaurin and former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, who was a key cog in the machine that drafted Samuel into the NFL in 2017.

The signing at the time felt like a match made in heaven.

Last year, Samuel had his most successful season to date, catching 77 passes for 851 yards and three touchdowns. He also became a threat in the running game, rushing for 200 yards and two touchdowns on 41 carries.

With the money and past reputation, Samuel has high expectations coming into 2021, but his first training camp in Washington has not lived up to those expectations.

Samuel started camp on the PUP list and then was placed on the COVID-19 list. He has only been practicing with the team for 10 days and time is running out before the season kicks off September 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Will Samuel be able to adjust to the offense enough before kickoff? The answer might not be as much of a slam dunk as it was when the team signed him. With a lot of competition in the wide receiver room, Samuel has to step up to prove that he was worth the hefty contract the team signed him to.

READ MORE: Is WFT’s Rivera Worried About Samuel & Jackson Injuries?

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison discuss whether Samuel will succeed with the WFT and if offensive coordinator Scott Turner can bring out the best in the newly-signed wide receiver.

The pair also talk about the five players waived ahead of the 80-man roster deadline and reveal whether those cuts were surprising or not.

The two also listen in on team president Jason Wright's conversation with former NFL punter Pat McAfee about the release timing of the new franchise name.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

CONTINUE READING: Chase Young on the '85 Bears? Washington's Rivera Reveals 'Fit'