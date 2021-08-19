LISTEN: Does Washington Have NFL's Best Secondary?

At the end of the 2018 season, the Washington Football Team's secondary ranked in the bottom-10 of the league and was in need of a serious rebuild.

Fast forward just two seasons later and the WFT is a top-10 secondary with room for improvement and potential to grow.

Following the 2018 season, the team signed safety Landon Collins away from the division rival New York Giants, brought back cornerback Kendall Fuller, drafted safety Kamren Curl and developed 2018 draftee Troy Apke.

Heading into the 2021 season, the team continued to add depth by signing former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson III, Miami Dolphins safety Bobby McCain and drafting rookie cornerback Benjamin St-Juste in the third round out of Minnesota.

A lot of attention in the WFT usually shifts towards the front seven with Chase Young as the primary focal point, but that's extremely dangerous if you overlook the secondary that has some stars of its own.

The talent in the secondary is extremely loaded and all of the parts to make up a whole have had an excellent first half of camp.

If the team can carry this momentum into the season, it is going to be very difficult stopping this defense.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison look at the defensive backs looking sharp in training camp, specifically Apke and Collins from Monday's practice.

The pair also look at the new team names presented by the organization and the announcement that the organization has narrowed its search down to three names.

The guys then discuss kicker Dustin Hopkins and his desire to bounce back from a poor performance in the first preseason game and take calls from listeners, including one with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

