LISTEN: Which WFT Player Needs Best Showing Against Bengals?

At the beginning of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Football Team selected future cornerstones of their respective franchises, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.

While neither top draft pick is expected to play in tonight's preseason contest, there is still a lot of intrigue heading into the game.

Veteran placekicker Dustin Hopkins struggled in the preseason opener against the New England Patriots and needs a strong game to take control of his job. A poor performance could result in the team looking for some competition to challenge Hopkins for the job, which he has held in Washington since 2015.

Rookie linebacker Jamin Davis is also looking to improve after his lackluster performance last week. The first-round pick made his NFL debut and gets a chance tonight to showcase that he has learned from his mistakes as the season inches closer.

The fight for one of the last spots in the wide receivers room will continue to take shape tonight and whoever impresses in tonight's game could be that much closer to a spot on the 53-man roster.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," host Chris Russell previews tonight's preseason home opener at FedExField against the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday.

He also talks about team president Jason Wright clearing up an erroneous report about the finalists for the Washington Football Team's future name.

He also talks about team president Jason Wright clearing up an erroneous report about the finalists for the Washington Football Team's future name.

