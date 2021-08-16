LISTEN: Could Ryan Fitzpatrick and Taylor Heinicke Become QB Committee?

Locked On Washington: Washington Football Team also releases three and activates Curtis Samuel.

The Washington Football Team has not had much consistency at the quarterback position for a while now. Some could argue that the team hasn't had an answer at QB since Kirk Cousins, while others would say that the team really hasn't had a competent signal caller since the team won a Super Bowl 30 years ago.

Those sentiments likely aren't changing in 2021 with journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick slated to be the starter, but maybe the WFT needs to take an outside the box approach at quarterback.

In last year's Wild Card game, backup Taylor Heinicke relieved an injured Alex Smith and made his mark. A multi-year deal followed for Heinicke.

So instead of asking whether it will be Fitzpatrick or Heinicke, maybe the answer should be Fitzpatrick and Heinicke.

The New Orleans Saints have found levels of success the past few years utilizing Taysom Hill in some packages next to future Hall-of-Famer Drew Brees. Perhaps the WFT could use some of that same creativity.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison discuss the committee possibility with Fitzpatrick and Heinicke.

Chris and David also discuss the team cutting wide receiver Kelvin Harmon, cornerback Chris Miller and running back Lamar Miller.

The pair talk about activating wide receiver Curtis Samuel from the PUP list and rookie running back Jaret Patterson's rise on the depth chart.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

