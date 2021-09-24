LISTEN: Best Prop Bets for WFT-Bills

Locked On Washington: Injury Updates for Washington Football Team at Buffalo Bills | Prop Bets, Projections, and Predictions for WFT's Week 3 Match-up

Las Vegas doesn't like the chances of the Washington Football Team beating the Buffalo Bills Sunday. The WFT is a 7.5-point underdog according to many betting outlets, one of the biggest spreads of the weekend.

The Bills are projected to be one of the AFC's favorites to head to the Super Bowl this season, with BetMGM listing them at +1200. The only team given lower odds in the AFC is the two-time reigning conference champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Washington won its last game against the New York Giants, but failed to cover the 3.5-point spread in the one-point victory.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke is making his second start of the season and is listed to throw for 240.5 passing yards, despite the fact that he threw for 336 yards in the team's win against the Giants last week.

His opponent Josh Allen is expected to go for 265.5 passing yards, which isn't much higher, but feels like a reachable number considering he threw for over 4,500 yards last season.

There's a lot of value in betting in this game, so place your wagers and good luck!

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison go over the latest injury news and updates, discuss prop bet choices, and delivers their predictions and projections for the WFT's first road game of the season.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

