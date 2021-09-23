LISTEN: Is Montez Sweat Underrated?

If the Washington Football Team wishes to pull off a big upset against the Buffalo Bills this weekend, defensive end Montez Sweat will need to have a big game.

The third-year defensive end from Mississippi State has a sack in each of the first two games this season, and he'll look to continue that streak facing Bills' quarterback Josh Allen.

Sweat is part of a dynamic front seven with threats all across the line including Chase Young and Jonathan Allen. Sweat makes the most of his opportunities and fulfills his role well, making him a necessary part of WFT's formidable defense.

If Sweat continues along this trajectory, he could cement himself among some elite company as one of the best pass-rushers in Washington history. He may not get as much attention or praise as some of his teammates, but it does not take away the value he brings.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell invites Joe Marino (Locked On Bills) to discuss this weekend's highly-anticipated matchup between the 1-1 WFT and the 1-1 Bills, who are both looking to win their second game in a row.

The two break down the matchups that intrigue them the most and the injuries that could affect this game.

They also discuss the value Sweat brings to the Washington defense and how critical he will be lining up against the Bills' offensive line this weekend.

