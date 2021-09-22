LISTEN: Could Washington Bring Back RGIII?

Locked On Washington: RG III wants back?/Terry McLaurin's breakout?/WFT working out two RB's

It's no secret that the Washington Football Team has had some quarterback troubles this season.

The team is already on its second after Ryan Fitzpatrick was placed on injured reserve following a hip subluxation in the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. Taylor Heinicke is the starter for now, but one more injury could throw the team into dire straits.

With few quarterback options on the NFL market, is there a realistic chance that Robert Griffin III could be interested in filling WFT's void?

Griffin was drafted by Washington in 2012 and helped lead the team to a division title in his rookie year. However, injuries and inconsistencies pushed him down the depth chart and he was eventually cut by the team ahead of the 2016 season.

RG3 played up until last season before becoming a college football analyst for ESPN this past summer. However, it appears the quarterback is getting that playing itch once again.

"You never say never is what I would say," Griffin said on the Adam Schefter Podcast. "Would I be open to it? Yeah, I would love to go back and be able to have that come full circle."

He also tweeted about how exciting it is to win games for fans in Washington after the WFT picked up its first win last Thursday night.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," host Chris Russell discusses Griffin III's podcast comments and whether it would make sense for Washington to bring back its former franchise quarterback.

He also breaks down news and notes from WFT practice on Tuesday, Matt Ioannidis and Heinicke's medical situations and Terry McLaurin's breakout season.

Chris deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

