September 21, 2021
LISTEN: Has Ryan Fitzpatrick Permanently Lost WFT QB Job?

Locked On Washington: New York Giants' Dexter Lawrence May Not Have Been Offsides Against Washington Football Team | More Taylor Heinicke vs Ryan Fitzpatrick Conversation
Author:

The Washington Football Team is one game into the Taylor Heinicke era, and there's a chance that the Ryan Fitzpatrick era is over.

After Fitzpatrick injured his hip in the season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Heinicke performed well and started the following game against the New York Giants.

Against the Giants, Heinicke led a game-winning drive in the final seconds. Fitzpatrick is currently on injured reserve, but even when he comes back, he might still find himself on the sidelines.

The team has looked more electric with Heinicke, who sports more mobility and athleticism than Fitzpatrick. If WFT continues to ride the momentum, it may be best to cement Heinicke as the starter moving forward.

It would be unfortunate for Fitzpatrick to lose the starting job because of an injury in his 17th season, but the NFL can be a cruel business.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," host David Harrison invites James Yarcho (Locked On Buccaneers) to add their two cents to the Heinicke and Fitzpatrick conversation that surrounds the future of the WFT starting quarterback job.

Then, the pair discuss the final play of the New York Giants-WFT game and break down the evidence that points to whether Dexter Lawrence was offsides or not.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

