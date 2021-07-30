Curtis Samuel, Matt Ioannidis Start Camp on COVID-19 List; Tim Settle Activated

Locked On Washington: Tim Settle Active for WFT; Curtis Samuel and Matt Ioannidis on Reserve/COVID List

With training camp officially underway, the Washington Football Team is missing some key players on both sides of the football.

Newly-signed wide receiver Curtis Samuel and defensive end Matt Ioannidis found themselves on the Reserve/COVID-19 list just a few days into training camp.

Samuel, who turns 25 in August, agreed to terms a three-year, $34.5 million contract following four successful seasons with the Carolina Panthers, who were coached by Ron Rivera during Samuel's first three seasons in the league. A do-it-all weapon, Samuel will be hopeful 2020 wasn't a fluke when paired up with Scott Turner

Last season, Samuel finished with 77 catches and 851 yards, both career-highs.

Ioannidis, 27, finds himself back on the COVID list after testing positive for the virus back in November. He played in just three games in 2020 after starting in 15 games in 2019.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison discuss the impact of the COVID list and how it will affect the WFT moving forward.

READ MORE: WFT Camp Notebook Day 1: Fitzpatrick Favorite Target?

Chris and Davis also discuss the return of third-year defensive lineman Tim Settle, who has played in all but one game in the first three seasons of his career.

The pair end the episode chatting about the ever-changing quarterback situation, praising the leadership that 17-year veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick has shown in the first few days of training camp.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

CONTINUE READING: Should Washington Trade For Dolphins CB Xavien Howard?