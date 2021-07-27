Washington Football Team Podcast: How Important Is Jonathan Allen's Contract Extension?

Locked On Washington: Jonathan Allen Strikes it Rich! What Did Chris Simms Say About the WFT D-Line?

The Washington Football Team checked off one of their big boxes Monday afternoon by signing defensive tackle Jonathan Allen to a four-year, $72 million contract extension.

Allen, 26, has played all but one game in the last three seasons for the team and has 16.0 sacks in the past three years. The defensive tackle out of Alabama was heading into the season on his fifth-year option, which was exercised just before the 2020 season.

Allen played more on the defensive end in his first three seasons in Washington, but when the team drafted Chase Young in the 2020 NFL Draft, he moved inside to play defensive tackle.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," host Chris Russell discusses the value and importance of signing Allen long-term and looks at who could be next to receive a contract extension. (Spoiler alert: It was Logan Thomas!)

Chris also looks at the potential outlook of the rest of the defensive line that will be up for contract extensions in the years to come including Da'Ron Payne and Montez Sweat.

Chris then discusses more fan surveys that surround the quarterback situation and outlines the scenarios the WFT could take as the situation develops.

Mr. Russell deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

