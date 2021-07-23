Washington Football Team: New COVID Policy Impact?

The NFL informed teams Thursday that any games that would be unable to be rescheduled because of a COVID-19 outbreak inside organizations would result in a forfeit by the affected team.

This raises red flags for teams like the Washington Football Team, who have fewer than 50 percent of its players fully vaccinated.

It also sparked some backlash around the league from some of its main stars, notably Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

This came just a week after Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley said on Twitter that he would not be taking the COVID vaccine.

READ MORE: Washington Football Team NFL Season Preview: Weird & Wonderful?

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison discuss the discourse of the COVID-19 guidelines the NFL has set in place and what it could mean for the WFT and NFL as a whole.

Chris and David also look into the safeties on the roster. Will Kamren Curl be able to keep momentum going after a strong rookie season? How will newcomer Bobby McCain fit into the new scheme and will Landon Collins bounce back after an injury-riddled 2020 season.

The pair also discuss Ryan Fitzpatrick's role on the team, some fan survey reactions and a comparison into the Dallas Cowboys.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

CONTINUE READING: Former WFT LB Mychal Kendricks Sentenced, Plans NFL Return