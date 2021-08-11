Washington Football Team Podcast: Anticipated Debuts for Rookie LB, Grizzled Veteran QB

Locked On Washington: Preview of Thursday night's preseason opener vs. New England

The Washington Football Team will play its first football game since losing in Wild Card Weekend to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Thursday night, it's Brady's former team that stands across the trenches in the New England Patriots.

WFT has lofty expectations heading into the season, being a defending division champion. Though starters aren't expected to play significant snaps, this will be its first metric to see if their goals are realistic.

Rookie Jamin Davis will make his NFL debut and is listed as the team's starting middle linebacker on the team's unofficial depth chart. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will make his WFT debut, marking the ninth NFL franchise he has played for.

It's uncertain as to how long the starters will play in the preseason, but head coach Ron Rivera has made it very clear that he plans to play his best players.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison preview the WFT's first preseason contest against the New England Patriots.

The duo talk about what they hope to see and what they hope not to see in the opening preseason contest, including predictions on the performances from quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Steven Montez.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

