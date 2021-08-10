Washington Football Team: McLaurin Now a Mentor?

When Terry McLaurin came into the league in 2019, there were few expectations placed upon him.

Despite coming from highly-respected Ohio State, he did not generate much buzz coming out of the draft with other receivers catching the limelight like A.J. Brown of the Tennessee Titans and D.K. Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks.

But coming into his third season, McLaurin joins Brown and Metcalf as the only receivers with over 2,000 yards from their draft class.

Since drafting McLaurin, the Washington Football Team has drafted four receivers: Kelvin Harmon in 2019's sixth round, Antonio Gandy-Golden in 2020's fourth round, Dyami Brown in 2021's third round and Dax Milne in 2021's seventh round.

With all of those guys sitting behind McLaurin on the depth chart, suddenly he finds himself a veteran in a mentorship role.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison discuss McLaurin's role in the offense and wide receiver room as a mentor heading into his third NFL season.

Chris and David also talk about the rise and fall of offensive lineman/tight end Cole Boozer, who was signed and cut by the WFT over the weekend.

The guys then break down head coach Ron Rivera's preseason strategy for his players and how it will benefit them.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team".

