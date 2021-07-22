Washington Football Team Podcast: What Does Year 2 Hold For Antonio Gibson?

Antonio Gibson was one of the biggest surprises for not just the Washington Football Team, but the NFL, in 2020.

The WFT selected the running back out of Memphis with their third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Gibson started off the year as RB1 for the team and scored a touchdown in Weeks 2, 3 and 4, putting him on the map for national fans.

Gibson cooled off his touchdown volume until November and that's when Gibson became one of the best backs in the game. From Weeks 7-11, Gibson ran for 402 yards and eight touchdowns. By the end of the season, Gibson's 11 rushing touchdowns ranked him in a tie for 6th among all running backs in the league.

READ MORE: Locked on Washington: CB Jimmy Moreland Previews Camp

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison invite former Washington running back Tim Hightower to talk more about Gibson's future and his role with the organization as the newly-appointed director of alumni relations.

Chris and David also talk with Hightower about how to engage alumni with all of the recent culture changes with the franchise.

The pair also talk about Hightower's relationship with his former teammate and current WFT president Jason Wright.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

CONTINUE READING: Tampa Bay Bucs' Top NFL Challenger: 'Crazy' Washington Football Team