Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsForum
Search
Publish date:

Del Rio: Landon Collins to Stay at Strong Safety for WFT

Locked On Washington: WFT reports Landon Collins will stay at strong safety
Author:

When Landon Collins tested free agency waters in 2019, he shocked the NFL by departing from the New York Giants to sign a six-year, $84 million contract with a division rival, the Washington Football Team.

In his first season in Washington, Collins performed at a high level, registering 117 tackles, just eight shy of his career-best in 2016, where he was an All-Pro.

Unfortunately, his second season with the WFT was cut short in late October when Collins tore his Achilles and headed to injured reserve. The WFT's record at the time of the injury was 2-5.

Rookie Kamren Curl slotted into the strong safety spot in the second half of the year and found a good amount of success in the starting lineup. The team went 5-4 the rest of the way to capture the team's first division title since 2015.

With Collins' established presence on the defense and Curl's dynamic play in the second half, there were questions as to who would slot in as the team's starting strong safety heading into 2021.

Just after the NFL Draft, Del Rio told WFT team reporters that Collins would remain at strong safety, while Curl would hover around the secondary.

Recommended Articles

Landon Collins Cart © Brad Mills 2020 Oct 25
Play

Del Rio: Landon Collins to Stay at Strong Safety for WFT

Locked On Washington: WFT reports Landon Collins will stay at strong safety

D078E689-EAA2-4F80-A5AC-EA2A68C0FFA5
Play

Aaron Rodgers Next Team: Eagles Vs. Washington?

Aaron Rodgers in a Washington uniform, some day, is a tantalizing concept - and Rodgers elsewhere in the NFC East is a bothersome one.

Young_C_Sweat_M_Allen_J_Payne_DUSATSI_16235258
Play

NFL Defensive Line Rankings: Washington Not No. 1?!

Pro Football Focus ranked all 32 defensive lines in the NFL and surprisingly, WFT was not the best.

READ MORE: Washington Football Team: NFL's Best Defense?

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison discuss the WFT's secondary and how it will shake up in 2021.

The guys also talk about the strides cornerback Benjamin St-Juste will make in his rookie year and Curl will make in his second year.

In the final segment, the duo talk about Hall-of-Famer Barry Sanders' comments on undrafted rookie running back Jaret Patterson.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Washington for Life’? Brandon Scherff Reveals Wish for Future

Landon Collins Cart © Brad Mills 2020 Oct 25
Podcasts

Del Rio: Landon Collins to Stay at Strong Safety for WFT

D078E689-EAA2-4F80-A5AC-EA2A68C0FFA5
News

Aaron Rodgers Next Team: Eagles Vs. Washington?

Young_C_Sweat_M_Allen_J_Payne_DUSATSI_16235258
News

NFL Defensive Line Rankings: Washington Not No. 1?!

Screen Shot 2021-07-30 at 2.56.20 PM
News

WFT Has Thomas, Meet "Baby Gronk": The 8-Year-Old Football Celebrity

USATSI_16081186
News

Washington Rookie RB Patterson: The 'Real Deal'?

guard wash
News

What Washington Can Learn From 'Cleveland Guardians' Nickname Goof

Brandon Scherff
Podcasts

Washington Football Team Podcast: Scherff Staying?

saquon wash
Podcasts

Giants: Legitimate NFC East Threat to Washington?