Del Rio: Landon Collins to Stay at Strong Safety for WFT

When Landon Collins tested free agency waters in 2019, he shocked the NFL by departing from the New York Giants to sign a six-year, $84 million contract with a division rival, the Washington Football Team.

In his first season in Washington, Collins performed at a high level, registering 117 tackles, just eight shy of his career-best in 2016, where he was an All-Pro.

Unfortunately, his second season with the WFT was cut short in late October when Collins tore his Achilles and headed to injured reserve. The WFT's record at the time of the injury was 2-5.

Rookie Kamren Curl slotted into the strong safety spot in the second half of the year and found a good amount of success in the starting lineup. The team went 5-4 the rest of the way to capture the team's first division title since 2015.

With Collins' established presence on the defense and Curl's dynamic play in the second half, there were questions as to who would slot in as the team's starting strong safety heading into 2021.

Just after the NFL Draft, Del Rio told WFT team reporters that Collins would remain at strong safety, while Curl would hover around the secondary.

