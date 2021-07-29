Should Washington Trade For Dolphins CB Xavien Howard?

Locked On Washington: Washington Football Team Training Camp '21 Is Off And Running!

Training camp practice officially kicked off Wednesday with a lot of enthusiasm and optimism surrounding the Washington Football Team.

Coming off its first division title since the 2015 season, the team is coming into the year with a great opportunity to repeat as division champions for the first time since 1991-92.

With a new quarterback in Ryan Fitzpatrick and a rising defense headlined by Chase Young, the return of Landon Collins and the signing of William Jackson III, there is plenty to get excited about for the upcoming season.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison discuss the observations from the first day of training camp and break down who stands out on Day 1.

Chris and David also discuss the possibility of trading for Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, who requested a trade from the team earlier in the week after contract extension negotiations fell through.

The team is stacked at cornerback with Pro Bowler Kendall Fuller and the newly-signed Jackson III, so adding Howard would create arguably the best cornerback trio in the NFL and add even more depth to one of the stingiest defenses in the league.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

