LISTEN: Despite Blowout in Buffalo, Did WFT Get Its Play of the Year?

There weren't too many highlights for the Washington Football Team in a 43-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

However, the team may have seen its best play it will see all year.

Already down 21-0 early in the second quarter, the Bills blitzed on 2nd-and-8 and quarterback Taylor Heinicke nearly went down for a sack. Instead, he flipped a pass to running back Antonio Gibson, who turned a very sour lemon into sweet lemonade.

Gibson found a slight opening in the Bills' defense and was off to the races with only All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White to beat.

A 70-yard reception was nice, but not for Gibson. He wanted to reach the end zone.

In what was perhaps the most impressive part of the play, he leaped from about the 4-yard line all the way into the end zone to complete the longest play of the season so far for the WFT.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison share their thoughts following the end of the game with Chris recording live in upstate New York.

They give their analysis of what the Bills accomplished on the field, and then they dive into the WFT offense and defense respectively.

Finally, they identify their plays and players of the game, including Gibson's incredible 73-yard touchdown.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

