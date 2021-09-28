LISTEN: What Lessons Should WFT Learn in Buffalo Blowout?

Locked On Washington: Four Takeaways from Washington Football Team Loss to Buffalo Bills in Week 3 | One Thing That Must Change for the WFT Before Playing the Atlanta Falcons

It's never fun to lose in the National Football League, especially when it's a 43-21 blowout. That was the reality for the Washington Football Team this past weekend as they fell to the Buffalo Bills.

However, losses can often force teams to correct their mistakes more than wins can, and Washington can receive this wake-up call before it becomes too late into the season.

The team is still adjusting to new quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who threw two interceptions in the loss. But the main frustrations the team is having stem from the defense, which has underwhelmed so far this season.

The defense has allowed 432 yards per game through three contests, the second-most in the NFL behind only the Seattle Seahawks. This is surprising considering the team gave up the second-fewest yards last season.

Granted, the team faced an MVP candidate in quarterback Josh Allen this past weekend, but the defense is not living up to its standards.

The WFT is built to win games on defense, but it cannot win games playing this way. It has to take what it has learned through the first three games and apply it to prove that it can learn from its mistakes.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison share their four takeaways from the Week 3 loss to the Bills, and identify one thing that has to change before next week's contest against the Atlanta Falcons.

The pair discuss changes if the team needs to make at quarterback, defense, play-calling and coaching, in a deep dive of lessons learned from the WFT loss this past weekend.

