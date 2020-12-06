ASHBURN, Va. - A chance to send a message to the rest of the National Football League and all of the silly pundits that overwhelm your television screens with absurd opinions.

That's what sits in front of the 4-7 Washington Football Team. A chance to walk into Pittsburgh as near double-digit underdogs (and some cases 10-plus-point dogs) and not only keep it close, but ...

Could the WFT possibly win?

Ben Roethlisberger referred to this game as the second part of a doubleheader. After struggling to put away the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday, now the Steelers have to find a way to not overlook a resurgent Washington squad that is starting to head in the right direction, having won two in a row.

Still, there's a huge difference between beating the Bengals and Cowboys (a combined four wins) and the Steelers at 11-0. It is, however, possible - assuming a few key factors, such as turnover margin.

Or, how about a red-zone stop or two against a good Steelers passing attack that has them converting 65% of their red-zone trips into touchdowns? Or perhaps if the WFT starts fast in the first half, as they have in their last two games, and are not down double-digits at the half?

If the league's No. 1 red-zone defense comes to play (Washington - 48.39%)? This should be a matchup that favors the burgundy and gold.

Washington is also third in the NFL in goal-to-go defense allowed, another foundational factor here.

They could also strike up the band on offense and dial one up to (a hopefully healthy) Terry McLaurin off of deep play-action, or over the middle on a post. McLaurin has been targeted 102 times this year in 11 games (tied for 5th most in NFL) and is 5th in receiving yards at 963.

He's already surpassed last year's rookie marks that he set in 14 games for targets, catches, and yards, but not for touchdowns.

McLaurin also didn't have Antonio Gibson in the backfield last year, who is two touchdowns shy of Alfred Morris' rookie mark of 13 scores and is tied for the seventh in the NFL in yards-after-catch (8.72) despite not being featured heavily as a receiver.

Washington and Pittsburgh kick off at 4 p.m. ET on Monday afternoon from Heinz Field and will be broadcast regionally on FOX. ... Meaning WFT has a chance to show (most of) the world that defensive bosses Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio have a plan - that can win.