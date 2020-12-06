SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsPodcastsBurgundy & Gold+
Search

What's Rivera & Del Rio's Plan for Steelers?

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - A chance to send a message to the rest of the National Football League and all of the silly pundits that overwhelm your television screens with absurd opinions. 

That's what sits in front of the 4-7 Washington Football Team. A chance to walk into Pittsburgh as near double-digit underdogs (and some cases 10-plus-point dogs) and not only keep it close, but ...

Could the WFT possibly win?

READ MORE: Are the Steelers Due to Lose?

Ben Roethlisberger referred to this game as the second part of a doubleheader. After struggling to put away the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday, now the Steelers have to find a way to not overlook a resurgent Washington squad that is starting to head in the right direction, having won two in a row. 

Still, there's a huge difference between beating the Bengals and Cowboys (a combined four wins) and the Steelers at 11-0. It is, however, possible - assuming a few key factors, such as turnover margin.

Or, how about a red-zone stop or two against a good Steelers passing attack that has them converting 65% of their red-zone trips into touchdowns? Or perhaps if the WFT starts fast in the first half, as they have in their last two games, and are not down double-digits at the half?

If the league's No. 1 red-zone defense comes to play (Washington - 48.39%)? This should be a matchup that favors the burgundy and gold. 

READ MORE: Exclusive -  Sources Clear Up Del Rio Rumors

Washington is also third in the NFL in goal-to-go defense allowed, another foundational factor here.

They could also strike up the band on offense and dial one up to (a hopefully healthy) Terry McLaurin off of deep play-action, or over the middle on a post. McLaurin has been targeted 102 times this year in 11 games (tied for 5th most in NFL) and is 5th in receiving yards at 963. 

He's already surpassed last year's rookie marks that he set in 14 games for targets, catches, and yards, but not for touchdowns. 

McLaurin also didn't have Antonio Gibson in the backfield last year, who is two touchdowns shy of Alfred Morris' rookie mark of 13 scores and is tied for the seventh in the NFL in yards-after-catch (8.72) despite not being featured heavily as a receiver. 

Washington and Pittsburgh kick off at 4 p.m. ET on Monday afternoon from Heinz Field and will be broadcast regionally on FOX. ... Meaning WFT has a chance to show (most of) the world that defensive bosses Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio have a plan - that can win.

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WFT vs. Steelers GAMEDAY: Anatomy Of An Upset?

Washington Football Team vs. Pittsburgh Steelers GAMEDAY: Anatomy Of An Upset?

Mike Fisher

Big Ben & Terrific Terry Both Questionable

Could two big stars, one for the Pittsburgh Steelers and one for the Washington Football Team not play on Monday afternoon?

Chris Russell

NFL Power Rankings: Do You Trust The WFT?

SI NFL Power Rankings: How Much Do You Trust The Washington Football Team?

Mike Fisher

Washington Getting Healthy At Right Time

With a tough matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers coming up, the Washington Football Team is getting healthy at the right time.

Chris Russell

Exec Kyle Smith's Future in Washington?

The Washington Football Team has an interesting and looming situation ahead with VP of Player Personnel Kyle Smith this offseason.

Chris Russell

Washington Football Team Vs. Undefeated Steelers: Is Pittsburgh 'Due To Lose'?

Here's a bar-room argument: The Pittsburgh Steelers are due. Due to lose. The Washington Football Team is next up and they seem ripe. Opportunity awaits.

Chris Russell

Sources Clear Up WFT Del Rio 'Coaching Change' Rumor

Sources Vehemently Deny To SI Rumors About The Washington Football Team Planning On 'Altering' The Defensive Coaching Staff For 2021

Chris Russell

Washington Football Team's Powerful 'My Cause, My Cleats' NFL Push

A push that comes from NFL players every year at this time is "My Cause, My Cleats" and the Washington Football Team has some cool items for you!

Chris Russell

While Washington Gets Shuffled - Why Is NFL Giving Ravens Special Treatment?

Are the Ravens are getting special treatment? Meanwhile, the Washington Football Team has an unusual two weeks ahead no matter how you view it. They better get their rest this week.

Chris Russell

Washington Wisely Signs A 'Quarantine QB'

The Washington Football Team has agreed to terms with QB Tyler Heinicke, an emergency QB that is plenty familiar to the offensive staff.

Chris Russell