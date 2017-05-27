The Most Expensive Stadiums Built in the U.S.

The Capitals will host the Toronto Maple Leafs in an outdoor game at the U.S. Naval Academy next season, according to the Washington Post.

The game, set to be played on March 3, 2018, would mark the first time a service academy has played host to one of the NHL’s outdoor games, with the football stadium likely serving as the host venue. Located in Annapolis, Md., Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium has a capacity of 34,000.

Washington last played outdoors in 2015 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Next year’s Winter Classic will pit the Rangers against the Sabres at Citi Field.