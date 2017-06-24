NHL

Report: Rape charges dropped against ex-NHLer Mike Comrie

icon
Katherine Richter
22 minutes ago

This post originally appeared on People.com.

Hilary Duff‘s ex-husband Mike Comrie, who was under investigation for alleged sexual battery, will not be charged with rape, according to TMZ Sports.

Prosecutors said there was reasonable doubt as to whether Comrie’s accuser consented to anal sex during the alleged encounter in February, and they will not move forward with the charges, TMZ reported. According to official documents obtained by the outlet, the accuser said the sex was consensual at first, until Comrie allegedly crossed the line by engaging in anal sex.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson had confirmed to PEOPLE in February that the former professional hockey player was under investigation. The spokesperson could not confirm further details, citing the confidentiality surrounding such cases. According to California law, sexual battery involves a person touching “an intimate part of another person” without their consent.

The 36-year-old Canadian native spent 13 years as a professional hockey centre before hanging up his skates in 2012 following his third hip surgery. His father is the founder of The Brick, one of Canada’s largest retailers.

Duff and Comrie, who co-parent 5-year-old son Luca, finalized their divorce in January of last year, after splitting almost two years earlier. They wed in 2010.

Duff, who has been linked to personal trainer Jason Walsh and singer Matthew Koma since splitting from Comrie, has said she doesn’t “feel the need” to tie the knot in the future. In a November interview with costar Nico Tortorella on his podcast, The Love BombDuff admitted, “I don’t feel the need to get married again. As much as I was ready and excited, you’re like, ‘Oh, next step. We get married.’ That is the traditional person that I’m talking about that’s inside of me or however I was raised.”

“I don’t feel the need. I got to have the experience and it was awesome,” she said. “I guess if it mattered to someone else that much, I would consider it.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters