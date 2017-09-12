It should come as little surprise to anyone around hockey that Alex DeBrincat did something highlight-reel worthy.

The Chicago Blackhawks prospect netted a pair of goals in the Traverse City Prospect Tournament championship game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, the second proving to be the game winner.

With 3:26 remaining, BeDrincat played a carom off the glass behind the net, batting it out of the air on the backhand and past Jackets goalie Ivan Kulbakov to make it a 3-2 score.

BRINKSSSSSSSYYYYYYYYY



The #HawksProspects are the champs of the Traverse City Prospect Tournament! pic.twitter.com/h3m7yWtcfe — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) September 13, 2017

The goal gives Blackhawks fans just one more reason to be excited about the 5-foot-7 winger, a second-round pick in 2016 who posted an OHL-high 65 goals as part of his 127 points in 63 games with the OHL’s Erie Otters last season.

With the victory, the Blackhawks earned their first Matthew Wuest Trophy as winners of the tournament.