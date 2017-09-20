Is it too early to get seriously hyped about a save during the preseason? Probably. But let’s do it anyway.

In Wednesday’s tilt against the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames goalie Jon Gillies went behind-the-back to snag the puck out of mid-air, submitting a way-too-early candidate for Save of the Year.

Jon Gillies goes behind-the-back for the glove save 👀 pic.twitter.com/Zq7L0cgc8z — SI NHL (@SI_NHL) September 21, 2017

• New Diet, Regimen Has Frederik Andersen Ready for Second Season with Maple Leafs

He finished the night with 19 saves on 23 shots over 40 minutes of player before Tyler Parsons finished things out.

Gillies, a third-round pick by the Flames in 2012, is the third goalie currently on the roster behind veterans Mike Smith and Eddie Lack. He’s projected to begin the season in the AHL after signing a one-year, two-way deal in on the offseason, but it certainly won’t be for lack of trying.