NHL

WATCH: Flames’ Jon Gillies Makes Incredible Behind-the-Back Save

Michael Blinn
34 minutes ago

Is it too early to get seriously hyped about a save during the preseason? Probably. But let’s do it anyway.

In Wednesday’s tilt against the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames goalie Jon Gillies went behind-the-back to snag the puck out of mid-air, submitting a way-too-early candidate for Save of the Year.

• New Diet, Regimen Has Frederik Andersen Ready for Second Season with Maple Leafs

He finished the night with 19 saves on 23 shots over 40 minutes of player before Tyler Parsons finished things out.

Gillies, a third-round pick by the Flames in 2012, is the third goalie currently on the roster behind veterans Mike Smith and Eddie Lack. He’s projected to begin the season in the AHL after signing a one-year, two-way deal in on the offseason, but it certainly won’t be for lack of trying.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters