Alex Ovechkin Scores Hat Trick for Second Straight Game

Alex Ovechkin is scoring at will this season. 

Stanley Kay
October 07, 2017

Assuming he doesn't score again on Saturday night—and that's a stupid assumption—Alex Ovechkin is on pace to score 287 goals this season. 

OK, so that's not going to happen. But Ovi is going to score a lot this year, at least if his first couple games are any indication. 

Ovechkin started his 2017-18 campaign by scoring a hat trick against the Senators on Thursday. All three of his goals came in the third period as the Capitals came back to win. 

On Saturday, Ovechkin scored another hat trick, this time against the Canadiens—in the first period alone. Ovechkin added a fourth in the second period for his seventh goal of the year. 

Here's his fourth. It was originally credited to T.J. Oshie before being awarded to Ovechkin. 

Ovechkin is only the fourth player to have back-to-back hat tricks in NHL history, according to NBC Sports Washington. The last time that happened was 100 years ago, during the NHL's inaugural year. 

At this rate, Ovechkin will catch Wayne Gretzky's all-time record any minute now. 

