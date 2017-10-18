Watch: Jake Allen Has Highlight-Reel Assist, Save in Blues' Win Over Blackhawks

Quickly

  • Allen's heroics paid huge dividends for the Blues.
By Michael Blinn
October 18, 2017

St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen had himself A Night on Wednesday, getting involved on both sides of the puck in a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks

First, he caught the Blackhawks in a line change, sending a full-ice pass to Jaden Schwartz, who beat Corey Crawford to make it a 2-0 game in the second period.

The helper was the fourth of the 27-year-old’s career and the sixth by a goaltender this season.

• Blues Forward Robby Fabbri to Miss 2017-18 Season With Knee Injury

Allen followed that up in the third period, making a diving goal-line stop on Patrick Kane to keep the Blues ahead 4-0.

The Blackhawks eventually broke through on goals by Duncan Keith and Ryan Hartman late in the third period, but Schwartz then completed the second hat trick of his career to solidify the Blues’ win.

No stranger to highlight-reel saves, Allen finished the night with 22 saves on 24 shots, improving to 4-2 on the season with a 2.79 goals-against-average and .917 save percentage through six starts in the St. Louis crease. 

