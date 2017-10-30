Already without goalies Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban, the Vegas Golden Knights were forced to turn to Maxime Lagace in net after Oscar Dansk left Monday’s game against the New York Islanders with an injury.

Dansk appeared to be injured after allowing a redirect goal to John Tavares at 17:44 of the second period, and skated off the ice after talking with trainers. The team announced he would not return to the game at the start of the third.

It’s Lagace’s first career NHL appearance after being called up on October 23 after Fleury and Subban went down with injuries of their own. He had a 3.24 goals-against average and .888 save percentage in four games with AHL Chicago on the season. He becomes the fourth goalie to play for the team in 10 games on the season; the NHL single-season record is seven different goalies.

As per CapFriendly.com, the only other goalie under contract for Vegas at this point is 19-year-old Dylan Ferguson who is currently playing with WHL Kamloops.

Subban and Dansk each recorded their first NHL wins with the Golden Knights this season.