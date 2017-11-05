Matt Duchene is on his way to Ottawa as part of a three-team trade that also sent Kyle Turris to Nashville, Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada reports.

In exchange for Duchene, the Avalanche will receive Samuel Girard, Shane Bowers, Andrew Hammond, Vladislav Kaminev, first and third round picks from Ottawa, and a second round pick from Nashville.

Turris reportedly signed a six-year, $36 million extension with the Predators after the trade went through.

Duchene had played for Colorado for all eight–plus of his NHL seasons. This year, he has four goals and six assists in 13 games. Duchene was traded mid-game, so he snuck off the ice during a stoppage.

This is nuts. As Blake Comeau helped off the ice, Matt Duchene sneaks off behind him as he's been traded mid-game pic.twitter.com/cimyiRl2Vz — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) November 5, 2017

Turris, 28, started his career with the Coyotes in 2007 before joining the Senators by trade during the 2011-12 season. The veteran has three goals and nine points in 11 games this year.

The Predators and Avalance both have 16 points on the year, while the Senators have 17 points.