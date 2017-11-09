Before the Flyers faced the Chicago Blackhawks Thursday, they had a moment of silence for former Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay.

Halladay died unexpectedly Tuesday when he was in a plane crash off Florida's Gulf Coast.

Halladay spent the last four years of his 16-year career in Philadelphia, winning a Cy Young Award his first season with the Phillies and making two All-Star teams during that time. In his first season with the Phillies he tossed a perfect game against the Marlins, and in the first playoff appearance of his career he threw a no-hitter against the Reds. In his four years with the Phillies he went 55-29 with a 3.25 ERA and threw five of his 20 career shutouts and 18 of his 67 career complete games.

Moment of silence for Roy Halladay. pic.twitter.com/prqYE5du0l — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) November 10, 2017

• Remembering the Five Best Moments of Roy Halladay's Incredible Career

Earlier on Thursday Halladay's family released a statement saying they will remember him "as an amazing father, loving husband and loyal friend." They also said there will be an open service for the public Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla.

On Wednesday the Toronto Maple Leafs had a moment of silence for Halladay, who spent 12 years with the Blue Jays, and the Raptors had one on Tuesday.

Halladay's death led to an outpouring of grief from MLB players and those who knew him.

He was 40 years old and is survived by his wife, Brandy, and two children.