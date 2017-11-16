Thursday's New York Islanders-Carolina Hurricanes matchup marked military appreciation night at the Barclay’s Center, and it did not disappoint.

The Islanders invited veterans to attend the game and donned camouflage jerseys for warmups, but things didn’t stop there. The team invited Charlie, a black lab training to be a service dog with America’s VetDogs to drop the ceremonial puck.

In accordance with the NHL’s new rules, Charlie made sure to check that Isles captain John Tavares and his Hurricanes counterpart Justin Faulk were being good boys and not committing faceoff violations.

Thankfully, no one was called for ruffing during the game (though there were two calls for high-sticking) as the Islanders fetched themselves a 6-4 win.

Charlie also had to be impressed with goalie Thomas Greiss’s new military-themed mask, as well as his work teaching hockey camps at Fort Bragg.

The team also debuted its Pucks and Paws calendar, proceeds of which will go to America’s VetDogs.