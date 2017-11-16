Watch: Charlie the Dog Drops Ceremonial Puck at Islanders Game

Who's a good boy? You can bet Charlie the black lab checked before dropping the puck at Thursday's Islanders-Hurricanes game.

By Michael Blinn
November 16, 2017

Thursday's New York Islanders-Carolina Hurricanes matchup marked military appreciation night at the Barclay’s Center, and it did not disappoint.

The Islanders invited veterans to attend the game and donned camouflage jerseys for warmups, but things didn’t stop there. The team invited Charlie, a black lab training to be a service dog with America’s VetDogs to drop the ceremonial puck.

In accordance with the NHL’s new rules, Charlie made sure to check that Isles captain John Tavares and his Hurricanes counterpart Justin Faulk were being good boys and not committing faceoff violations.

• Watch: Rockford IceHogs Win The Year With Wiener Dog Race

Thankfully, no one was called for ruffing during the game (though there were two calls for high-sticking) as the Islanders fetched themselves a 6-4 win.

Charlie also had to be impressed with goalie Thomas Greiss’s new military-themed mask, as well as his work teaching hockey camps at Fort Bragg.

The team also debuted its Pucks and Paws calendar, proceeds of which will go to America’s VetDogs.

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters