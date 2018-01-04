Watch: Carey Price Made an Incredible Save Against the Lightning in Overtime

Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Take a bow, Carey Price, that was incredible.

By Michael Blinn
January 04, 2018

You’ve got to hand it to Carey Price. It’s only four days into 2018 and the bar has been set for Save of the Year.

With Price’s Canadiens facing the Lightning tied at one in overtime on Thursday, the goalie first stopped Tyler Johnson’s attempt during a 2-on-1 rush. No big deal.

Then, the Habs’ netminder did his best Dominik Hasek impression to get a toe on Ondrej Palat’s shot at what had been a wide-open net.

It's a ridiculous, contortionist-style stop for the goalie, who missed 10 games with a lower-body injury earlier this season after signing a massive eight-year, $84 million contract extension in the offseason. He stopped 44 on the night en route to a 2-1 shootout win, his first in five games, and improved to 13-14-2 on the season.

For Montreal, the win ended a six-game skid and puts its record at 17-20-4.

