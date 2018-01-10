Pierre McGuire Reveals He Is Recovering From Surgery Following Cancer Diagnosis

Winslow Townson/AP

On Wednesday, NBC Sports analyst Pierre McGuire revealed he is recovering from surgery to remove his prostate after a diagnosis of Stage 1 cancer late in 2017.

By Michael Blinn
January 10, 2018

NBC Sports analyst Pierre McGuire revealed he is recovering from surgery to remove his prostate after a diagnosis of Stage 1 cancer late in 2017.

As part of a segment on TSN 690’s Melnick in the Afternoon show, McGuire told host Mitch Melnick about his diagnosis in late September and the ensuing procedure, which occurred on Jan. 4.

“Their recommendation was that I have the prostate removed,” McGuire said. “I worked a game last Wednesday between the New York Rangers and the Chicago Blackhawks and at 5 in the morning on Thursday, I was at Mount Sinai Hospital being prepped for surgery.”

McGuire said he was walking around the hospital eight hours after the procedure and home the following day.

“I feel fantastic,” he told Melnick.

Recovery will keep him from returning to the air until Feb. 10 as part of NBC’s Olympic coverage.

The diagnosis came as part of a routine check-up, which played a role in the NBC analyst going public with his diagnosis.

“I had no signs that I was ill,” McGuire said. “Zero, nothing nada. My work habits hadn’t changed, my workout habits hadn’t changed, my eating habits hadn’t changed. I hadn’t lost weight, I hadn’t gained weight, I was living a normal life. If it wasn’t for the [doctor-recommended Prospect-Specific Antigen] test, I wouldn’t have known.

“If I can help one person realize how important it is to go get checked, that would be awesome,” he said. “But maybe you can influence more than one person, and maybe eventually you can get people to realize its really important to go see your doctor.”

The NHL on NBC family has been hit hard by cancer in recent months, with analyst Eddie Olczyk being diagnosed with colon cancer during the summer and announcer Dave Strader passing after a year-long battle with cancer in October.

Listen to McGuire’s full interview with Melnick here.

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters