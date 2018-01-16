Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford is suffering from vertigo and the team fears he could miss the rest of the season, according to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times' Mark Lazerus.

Crawford hasn't played since Dec. 23 as he's dealt with what Chicago has called an "upper body" injury. The organization has been tight-lipped about the injury since putting the two-time All-Star on injured reserve.

If Crawford is indeed suffering from vertigo, it wouldn't be the first time he's dealt with the ailment in his career. Vertigo caused him to miss four weeks in the second half of the 2015-16 season, but Crawford returned in time for the playoffs.

The two-time Stanley Cup-winner was terrific in the games he has played in this season, sporting a 16-9-2 record with an impressive .929 save percentage.

The Blackhawks are 22-17-6 with 50 points, currently three points behind the Kings for the second Wild Card spot.