Watch: Flyers Retire Eric Lindros' No. 88

Before the start of the Flyers' game against the Maple leafs, Philadelphia retired No. 88 for Hall of Famer Eric Lindros.

Lindros played the first eight years of his 15-year career in Philadelphia, and during that time he scored 290 goals and had 369 assists. In 1995 he won the Hart Memorial Trophy after racking up 29 goals and 41 assists for a league-high 70 points.

After he left the Flyers, he went to the Rangers before one-year stints with the Maple Leafs and Stars. For his career he finished with 372 goals and 493 assists.

Despite his strong playing career, Lindros is most famous for the concussions that plagued him until his retirement in 2007.

Lindros was inducted in the Hall of Fame in 2016.