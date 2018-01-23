Bruins Rookie Charlie McAvoy Has Abnormal Heart Rhythm; Out Two Weeks

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

McAvoy hadn't missed a game this season until Tuesday's matchup with the Devils.   

By Associated Press
January 23, 2018

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins rookie Charlie McAvoy has been treated for an abnormal heart rhythm and is expected to need about two weeks to recover.

The 20-year-old defenseman first reported heart palpitations to team doctors on Nov. 26. He was diagnosed with an abnormally fast heart rate. Team internist David Finn says it is not considered dangerous but is likely to recur.

McAvoy was treated Monday at Massachusetts General Hospital.

A 2016 first-round draft pick, McAvoy made his NHL debut during last year’s playoffs. This season, he has five goals and 20 assists in 45 games.

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters