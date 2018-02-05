Watch: Connor McDavid Scores From Impossibly Tight Angle

Pure insanity from Connor McDavid. 

By Dan Gartland
February 05, 2018

Connor McDavid scored a goal on Monday night that will truly leave you scratching your head.

In the second period of the Oilers’ game against the Lightning, McDavid undressed Matthew Peca with a deke but still found himself in poor shooting position. No matter, McDavid made the most of the sliver of daylight he was afforded and managed to score an outrageous goal.

That’s the kind of goal that you see the first time and think, “Oh, he banked it in off the goalie’s back.” But no! He just lifted it over the goalie’s shoulder from just in front of the goal line. 

That was McDavid’s second goal of the game. He added two in the third period for a four-goal outing, the franchise's first since 2012. 

