The New York Rangers have reportedly traded defenseman Ryan McDonagh and forward J.T. Miller to the Tampa Bay Lightning right before Monday's 3 p.m. deadline, per multiple reports.

The blockbuster deal sends forward Vladislav Namestnikov, prospects Brett Howden and Libor Hajek, a 2018 first-round pick and a conditional second-round pick to New York, per TSN's Bob McKenzie.

The Lightning are proving they're all-in on the Stanley Cup this year with the deal. The team is 42–17–3 this season.

The Rangers have overhauled their roster in the process of rebuilding, moving Rick Nash, Michael Grabner and Nick Holden this week.

The 28-year-old McDonagh was acquired from Montreal in 2009 and has been captain of the Rangers for the past four seasons after previous captain Ryan Callahan was also sent to Tampa Bay.

The Lightning play the Maple Leafs Monday night, while the Rangers take on the Canucks on Wednesday.