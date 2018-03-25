The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Hockey team delivered the 'Let's Play Hockey' call before the Wild vs. Bruins game at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday night.

Stoneman Douglas is in the Twin Cities to play in the 2018 USA Hockey National Championships. Last month, a student with a gun killed 17 people at the Florida high school. Just 11 days after the shooting, the boys hockey team captured the Statewide Amateur Hockey League of Florida championship, which qualified them for the tournament in Minnesota.

The New York Islanders and Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment also announced that 100% of ticket proceeds for the March 26 game against the Florida Panthers will go to the Broward Education Foundation and pass directly on to the victims and their families.