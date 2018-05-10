Predators' Pekka Rinne Gives Up Two Goals, Removed During 1st Period of Game 7

Goalie Rinne was removed halfway through the 1st period of Game 7.

By Jenna West
May 10, 2018

Things are not going well for the Predators during Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals, as goalie Pekka Rinne has been removed.

Rinne was taken out in the 1st period on Thursday night after giving up two soft goals to the Jets in the first 11 minutes of the game.

Juuse Saros replaced Rinne, who was seen sitting alone in the tunnel after being removed. This is the third time Rinne has been pulled out of a game in this series. Each time he was removed has been at home.

Coming into Thursday's game, Nashville had outscored Winnipeg 117-114 with the series tied 3-3.

