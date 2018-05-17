Alex Killorn’s late third-period goal lifted the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-2 win over the Washington Capitals in Game 4 and knotted the Eastern Conference Final.

The Lightning forward, who hadn’t scored since Game 3 of the team’s first-round matchup with the Devils—a span of 10 games—took a pass from Ondrej Palat while all alone in the slot and quickly deposited the puck behind Capitals goalie Braden Holtby for the game-winner.

While the tally didn’t come on the power play—Lars Eller’s penalty for hooking ended six seconds earlier—the Lightning's dominance with the man advantage helped them come away with a win in game in which they were held without a shot for over 20 minutes. Steven Stamkos’s first-period strike made it nine straight game in which the Bolts notched a power-play tally.

Brayden Point also scored for the Lightning, his seventh goal and 15th point of the postseason, extending his point streak to three games. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finished the night with 35 saves on 37 shots, withstanding a barrage from the Capitals en route to his 10th win in the playoffs.

Series is tied 2-2