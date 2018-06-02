The Capitals will host the Golden Knights at Capital One Arena in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Washington heads home after a strong 3-2 win over Vegas in Game 2 to even the series at 1.

Capitals goalie Braden Holtby had the save of the night to preserve Washington's 3-2 lead. With only 1:59 left in regulation, Vegas forward Alex Tuch was staring into an open net. Holtby slid across his crease to knock down Tuch's shot with his stick.

The amazing moment gave the Captials's their first Stanley Cup Final win in franchise history.

Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov left in the first period holding his left arm after taking a hit from Brayden McNabb. Kuznetsov did not return to the game.

The Capitals's Game 2 win improved their postseason record on the road to 9-3, giving Vegas their second loss in nine games at home.

Vegas is 6-2 in playoff games on the road, while Washington is 4-5 at home.

Here's how to watch Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final:

Time: Saturday, June 2 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: NBCSports.com