Humboldt Broncos' Labelle Released From Hospital, Plans to Graduate From High School This Month

A Humboldt Broncos hockey player injured in a bus crash that killed 16 people has been released from a Saskatoon hospital and plans to graduate from high school this month.

June 06, 2018

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — A Humboldt Broncos hockey player injured in a bus crash that killed 16 people has been released from a Saskatoon hospital and plans to graduate from high school this month.

Xavier Labelle, an 18-year old defenseman from Saskatoon, sustained a fractured skull, a concussion, internal bleeding and 20 broken bones April 6 when a transport truck and the junior hockey team’s bus collided. It was initially thought that Labelle had died in the crash, but it turned out that he had been mixed up with another player.

Labelle said in a statement Wednesday it was an honor to get to know those who died in the crash. He says he’s still recovering from his injuries, but that he’s feeling better every day. Labelle attends Ecole Canadienne-Francaise in Saskatoon.

