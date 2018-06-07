Alex Ovechkin was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy after the Capitals defeated the Golden Knights 4-3 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ovechkin scored 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) in 24 games during the 2018 playoffs.

The left wing has been dominant throughout the postseason. His biggest playoff moment came during the Eastern Conference final Game 7 as he scored the first goal of the Capitals' 4-0 win over the Lightning, sending Washington to the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1998.

Ovechkin becomes only the second Russian-born player to win the Conn Symthe. The Penguins' Evgeni Malkin became the first when he won the trophy in 2009.