The 2017-18 season left us all with plenty to discuss, though we’re guessing that Wednesday’s NHL Awards won’t do much to quell the great MVP debate over Taylor Hall, Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid and Anze Kopitar.

While several players will take home an extra trophy or two from Las Vegas—sorry, folks, the Capitals will be hanging on to the Stanley Cup—the arguments will rage on long after the hardware is handed out.

Here’s who won on Wednesday night:

Ted Lindsay Award

Given to the "most outstanding player" in the NHL.

WINNER: CONNOR MCDAVID, EDM

McDavid wins the Ted Lindsay Award for the second straight time after winning the league's scoring title for a second conescutive season—all before turning 22. "I'm actually shocked," he said. "To the city of Edmonton, thanks for being patient with us this year and continuing to support us. We'll be back, I promise."

Finalists: Taylor Hall (NJD), Connor McDavid (EDM), Nathan MacKinnon (COL)

Voters: NHL Players Association members

James Norris Memorial Trophy

Given to the defenseman who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position.

WINNER: VICTOR HEDMAN, TBL

Hedman wins his first Norris Trophy after becoming the first Lightning defenseman to score 60-plus points in two seasons.

“I just want to say how special it is for me to accept this award in Vegas and in front of the guys from Parkland High School and the [Humboldt] Broncos. It goes to show that hockey is more than just a sport, it’s a family, and you guys are a true inspiration.”

Finalists: Drew Doughty (LAK), Victor Hedman (TBL), P.K. Subban (NSH)

King Clancy Trophy

Given to the player who best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

WINNER: DANIEL AND HENRIK SEDIN, VAN

The Swedish twins get a nice sendoff after retiring at the end of the 2017-18 season, the first time in the award's history that it's had co-winners. Henrik is also the first two-time winner.

Finalists: Daniel and Henrik Sedin (VAN), P.K. Subban (NSH), Jason Zucker (MIN)

Voters: Committee of NHL executives, lead by Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly

Calder Memorial Trophy

Given to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the NHL.

WINNER: MATHEW BARZAL, NYI

Barzal led all rookies in scoring with 85 points, 20 more than the next-highest scoring first year player.

Finalists: Mathew Barzal (NYI), Brock Boeser (VAN), Clayton Keller (ARI)

Voters: Professional Hockey Writers' Association

Lady Byng Memorial Trophy

Given to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.

WINNER: WILLIAM KARLSSON, VGK

Karlsson finished the season with the fewest PIM (12) among the league's top-40 scorers and brought home the first individual award in Vegas franchise history. "Who would have thought a year ago?" he said, before thanking the rest of the 'Golden Misfits,' especially his linemates Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith.

Finalists: Aleksander Barkov (FLA), William Karlsson (VGK), Ryan O'Reilly (BUF)

Voters: PHWA

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Given to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.

WINNER: BRIAN BOYLE, NJD

There wasn't much doubt about this one, after Boyle made a comeback after being diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia during the preseason. "Obviously this is not a situation you ever really want to be in," he said in a choked up speech, "but with the support I have all around me, this is going to hold a special place in my heart.

Finalists: Brian Boyle (NJD), Roberto Luongo (FLA), Jordan Staal (CAR)

Voters: PHWA

Frank J. Selke Trophy

Given to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game.

WINNER: ANZE KOPITAR, LAK

The second time Kopitar has won the Selke, becoming the ninth player with multiple wins.

Finalists: Patrice Bergeron (BOS), Sean Couturier (PHI), Anze Kopitar (LAK)

Voters: PHWA

Jack Adams Award

Given to the coach adjudged to have contributed the most to his team's success.

WINNER: GERARD GALLANT, VK

Gallant was a finalist in 2015-16 with the Florida Panthers before helming the first-year Golden Knights to the Pacific Division crown and all the way to the Stanley Cup Final. "I hate to say this, but congratulations to the Washington Capitals," he said with a smile. "To our players, from the first day they came to training camp, we asked them to give 110% every night. It wasn’t about wining hockey games, it was about competing and playing hard and doing the best they could. Sure enough, we got off to an 8-1 start, and they got a little cocky and felt really good about themselves and they had an outstanding year.”

Finalists: Jared Bednar (COL), Bruce Cassidy (BOS), Gerard Gallant (VGK)

Voters: NHL Broadcasters Association members

Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award

Given "to the player who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice during the regular season."

WINNER: DERYK ENGELLAND, VGK

Engelland, a Las Vegas resident, was a leader for the team in the wake of the Vegas shooting in October.

Finalists: Deryk Engelland (VGK), Wayne Simmonds (PHI), Blake Wheeler (WPG)

Voters: Mark Messier

Hart Memorial Trophy

Given to the player judged to be the most valuable to his team.

Finalists: Taylor Hall (NJD), Anze Kopitar (LAK), Nathan MacKinnon (COL)

Voters: Professional Hockey Writers' Association

Vezina Trophy

Given to the goalkeeper adjudged to be the best at this position.

Finalists: Connor Hellebuyk (WPG), Pekka Rinne (NSH), Andrei Vasilevskiy (TBL)

Voters: NHL General Managers

General Manager of the Year

Presented to recognize the work of the league's GMs.

Finalists: Kevin Cheveldayoff (WPG), George McPhee (VGK), Steve Yzerman (TBL)

Voters: GMs, a panel of executives, print and broadcast media

William Jennings Trophy

Given to the goalkeeper(s) having played a minimum of 25 games for the team with the fewest goals scored against it, selected based on regular-season play.

WINNER: JONATHAN QUICK, LAK

Quick allowed 203 goals on the season—the highest total by a winner since Dominik Hasek and Grant Fuhr gave up 219 in 1993-94—helping the Kings to the top wild card spot in the Western Conference and earning his second Jennings Trophy.