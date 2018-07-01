Buffalo Sabres Trade Ryan O'Reilly to St. Louis Blues

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

The St. Louis Blues acquired center Ryan O'Reilly on Sunday, sending a pair of draft picks along with centers Vladimir Sobotka and Patrik Berglund and center Tage Thompson to the Buffalo Sabres.

By Michael Blinn
July 01, 2018

The St. Louis Blues acquired center Ryan O'Reilly on Sunday, sending a pair of draft picks along with centers Vladimir Sobotka and Patrik Berglund and center Tage Thompson to the Buffalo Sabres.

As part of the trade, the Blues agreed to pay the $7.5 million contract due to O'Reilly on July 1.

O'Reilly now moves to his third team after beginning his career with the Colorado Avalanche, and spending the last three seasons in Buffalo. The established two-way forward has five seasons remaining on his contract with a $7.5 million cap hit. He's averaged 22 goals and 37 assists over the past five seasons and set an NHL record in 2017-18 by winning 1,273 faceoffs.

"We're excited to add Ryan O'Reilly to our organization," Doug Armstrong said. "To do that we've had to give up some longstanding Blues in Patrick Berglund and Vladimir Sobotka."

In doing so, the Blues cleared cap space in the deal, and added strength down the middle with O'Reilly joining Braydenn Schenn and newly signed Tyler Bozak.

"One thing also in today's NHL you can never have too many centermen," Armstrong said.

The Sabres, meanwhile, acquired a pair of veteran forwards for their rebuilding team as well as Thompson, St. Louis's top pick in 2016. The 20-year-old winger notched three goals and nine points in 40 games during his first NHL season.

The draft picks acquired in the trade include a lottery-protected first-rounder in 2019 and a 2021 second-round selection.

It wasn't the first big move by Buffalo, which signed goalie Carter Hutton to a three-year deal on the opening day of free agency and added defensive prospect Brandon Hickey on an entry-level contract.

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)